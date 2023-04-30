Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Chemours updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.29 EPS.

Chemours Stock Up 4.0 %

CC traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 2,221,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,169. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chemours by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Chemours by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

