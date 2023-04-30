Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Chemours updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.29 EPS.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

