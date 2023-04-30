Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 108.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.1%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 81.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.