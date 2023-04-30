Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,567.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,071.00.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.