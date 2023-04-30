Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,050.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,567.73.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.