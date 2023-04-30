Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,071.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.