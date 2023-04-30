Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.03-3.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. 2,458,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,317. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after buying an additional 202,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.