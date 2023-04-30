Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

