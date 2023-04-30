Citigroup Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $235.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.48 and a 200-day moving average of $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

