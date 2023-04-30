Citigroup Upgrades Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

