Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stake Reduced by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,482,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after buying an additional 1,200,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Clarus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,633,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Clarus by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 237,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

