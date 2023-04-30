Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CEO Purchases $1,496,000.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLF opened at $15.38 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.