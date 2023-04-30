Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,261 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

