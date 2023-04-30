Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.82 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,129,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.