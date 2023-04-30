Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Down 21.0 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,129,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $13,866,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cloudflare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

