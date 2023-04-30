Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Cap of $24.10 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 401,498,345 coins and its circulating supply is 245,573,421 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

