CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

