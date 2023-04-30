Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

NYSE KO opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

