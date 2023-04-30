Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.54. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $88,554 and have sold 3,027 shares valued at $76,362. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

