Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Down 35.7% in April

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 27,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,761. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

