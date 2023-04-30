Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.12.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 186,362 shares of company stock worth $12,106,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.