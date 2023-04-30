Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

