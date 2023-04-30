Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,921. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODYY. Societe Generale cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($61.11) to €62.00 ($68.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

