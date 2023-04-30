Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2527 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 306.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 756,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

