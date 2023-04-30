Compound Price Reaches $42.02 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Compound has a total market cap of $313.12 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $42.02 or 0.00143800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,073 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,052.09217738 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.11838863 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $14,760,008.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

