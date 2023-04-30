Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $259.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

