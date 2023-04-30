Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

