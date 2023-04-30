Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

