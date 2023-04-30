Condor Capital Management Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,117,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.