Condor Capital Management Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP opened at $195.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

