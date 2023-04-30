Condor Capital Management Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

SCHW opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

