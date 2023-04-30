Condor Capital Management Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.