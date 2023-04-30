Condor Capital Management Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.91. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

