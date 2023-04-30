Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.