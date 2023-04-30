Condor Capital Management Sells 1,864 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,685,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 785,463 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.