CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.46 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

CONMED Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $125.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,889. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CONMED by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

