CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. CONMED also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.57. 703,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

