ConstitutionDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.45 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $106.27 million and $10.45 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.

The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.

Having lost the auction and following the core team’s choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.

It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.””

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.