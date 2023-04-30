Contrasting AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AeroVironment
|$445.73 million
|5.71
|-$4.19 million
|($0.35)
|-287.69
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.
Risk and Volatility
Insider and Institutional Ownership
88.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AeroVironment
|-1.74%
|2.21%
|1.48%
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|-54.68%
|2.31%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AeroVironment
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3.20
|AERWINS Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than AeroVironment.
Summary
AeroVironment beats AERWINS Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
About AERWINS Technologies
Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.