Contrasting AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.71 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -287.69 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48% AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Summary

AeroVironment beats AERWINS Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

