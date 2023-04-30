ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.51) to GBX 305 ($3.81) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 295 ($3.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

