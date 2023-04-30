Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.83 million.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.51. 379,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 105,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

