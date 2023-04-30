Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

