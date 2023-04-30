Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

