Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

