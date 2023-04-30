Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

