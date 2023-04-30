Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
