CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

