Covenant 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,720.03 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $13,720.03 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,555,690 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

