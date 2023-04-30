CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.

OTCMKTS CPPCY opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CP ALL Public in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

