Credit Suisse Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $277.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $251.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

