Critical Survey: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.37 -$190.10 million ($2.44) -0.70 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$57.92 million ($0.47) -5.49

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus Biotechnology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard BioTools and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -194.08% -2,049.96% -25.31% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -17.45% -15.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Standard BioTools on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.